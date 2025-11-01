A new video from the scene in Huntingdon shows the moments after a stabbing incident on board a train that left several passengers injured and forced an emergency response. Armed police and medical teams can be seen surrounding the train as alarms sounded and crowds were evacuated from the platform.

Video Shows Chaos After Train Stabbings in Huntingdon; Two Detained https://t.co/RtbiJxaCFE pic.twitter.com/9evQpNSPJR — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 1, 2025

Authorities have confirmed that two suspects have been detained. The number of injured passengers has not yet been officially released, though unconfirmed reports suggest that up to 10 people may have been wounded in the attack.

British Transport Police say the investigation remains ongoing and have urged the public not to circulate unverified information while they continue to assess the situation.

Rail services through the station continue to face disruption as the scene remains secured.