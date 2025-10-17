An investigation is underway following a shooting on a SEPTA platform in Center City, Philadelphia. The incident occurred just after 7 a.m. on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the 15th Street/City Hall station.

Video: Shooting on SEPTA Platform in Center City Philadelphia; Shooter at Large https://t.co/4rdOWF7DQo pic.twitter.com/XShXdUx367 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 17, 2025

Authorities report that a man suffered a gunshot wound to the side and was rushed to a nearby hospital; his condition remains unknown. Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between two men.

The shooter, described by police as a “known doer,” was last seen fleeing from City Hall toward South Broad Street. SEPTA officials are cooperating with investigators as the search for the suspect continues.