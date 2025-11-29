Officials are currently responding to reports of a shooting at Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara, California. Eyewitnesses described hearing gunfire inside the shopping center, prompting an immediate law enforcement response.

Video: Shooting Reported at Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara, California https://t.co/7HU6l4YsGi pic.twitter.com/cYJ9D4b2YI — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 29, 2025

Authorities have secured the area, and emergency services are on site attending to potential victims. Shoppers and staff have been evacuated or are sheltering in place as police continue to assess the situation.

No official details regarding casualties or suspects have been released yet. Residents are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

Alt Image Description:

Police and emergency vehicles outside Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara responding to a reported shooting.