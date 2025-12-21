News
Video: San Francisco Power Outage Halts Waymo Self-Driving Cars
San Francisco power outage Waymo disruption was reported after a widespread blackout caused Waymo’s self-driving vehicles to come to a halt, leading to traffic issues across multiple parts of the city.
Video footage shows autonomous vehicles stopped in roadways as traffic congestion built up around them. City officials and utility crews continue working to restore power following a substation fire that affected large areas of San Francisco.
No injuries were reported, and Waymo has not yet released a statement on when full operations will resume.