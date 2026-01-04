Maduro arrives in Brooklyn according to reports stating that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he is expected to remain for an extended period.

Video: Reports Say Maduro Arrives in Brooklyn for Detention https://t.co/QgcaN3gPxS pic.twitter.com/cfE22SWKdP — Cedar News (@cedar_news) January 4, 2026

The reports say the transfer followed earlier movements within U.S. custody. There has been no independent confirmation from U.S. federal authorities regarding the arrival, detention details, or duration.

Officials have not issued an official statement, and further information is awaited as developments continue.