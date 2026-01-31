Video: Reports of ICE-involved shooting near Glam Doll Donuts in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Video footage shows federal immigration agents, including Border Patrol officers, involved in a shooting near Glam Doll Donuts in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an enforcement operation, according to authorities and multiple reports.

The incident occurred in the Eat Street neighborhood outside 2605 Nicollet Avenue South as agents were conducting an immigration action when a confrontation unfolded. Local media and eyewitness video appear to show federal officers wrestling with an individual before a series of shots were fired. Multiple videos from the scene emerged online in the aftermath, capturing the encounter.

Authorities have said the shooting was part of a broader operation involving federal agents, and the situation drew protests and public attention in the city. Officials continue to investigate the circumstances and have not released further details on any charges or official findings.