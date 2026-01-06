Gunshots in Caracas were reported by users and captured on video in the downtown area of the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, as unrest continues following intense regional events.

Video: Reports of Gunshots in Downtown Caracas Amid Ongoing Tensions https://t.co/ArS93W0R5R pic.twitter.com/SgiYtKnvCj — Cedar News (@cedar_news) January 6, 2026

Residents reported hearing sounds resembling gunfire in central neighborhoods. Multiple eyewitness accounts and videos have circulated online showing flashes and noise consistent with gunshots. There is no official confirmation yet from local authorities about the cause or who is involved.

The reports come amid ongoing instability in the city following major military and political incidents in recent days. Information remains unverified and details are evolving as the situation develops.