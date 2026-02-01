Screenshot

Reports indicate a Border Patrol agent was involved in a shooting in Laredo, Texas, according to early information from the scene.

Video: Reports of Border Patrol agent-involved shooting in Laredo, Texas https://t.co/wuHKTT62dr pic.twitter.com/XcFL7zB4df — Cedar News (@cedar_news) February 1, 2026

Video circulating online shows a law enforcement presence as officers secured the area. Authorities have not confirmed details regarding injuries, the circumstances leading up to the shooting, or whether any suspects are in custody.

Officials said the situation remains under investigation, and additional information is expected to be released as it becomes available.