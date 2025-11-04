VIDEO: Protesters Set Apatzingán City Hall on Fire During Demonstrations Over Killings of Local Leaders

On Monday night, intense protests erupted in Apatzingán, Michoacán, as demonstrators demanded justice for the killings of Carlos Manzo and Bernardo Bravo, a well-known lemon industry leader in the region.

VIDEO: Manifestantes incendian el Ayuntamiento de Apatzingán durante protestas por asesinatos de líderes https://t.co/3iAREzfpsG pic.twitter.com/LhXfbL5hzM — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 4, 2025

During the unrest, tensions escalated and protesters set parts of the City Hall on fire, an incident captured on video and widely shared on social media.

Security forces were deployed to control the flames and disperse the crowds, while local authorities reported significant damage to government property.

No injuries have been reported so far, and officials have not yet confirmed whether there were any arrests. Updates are expected as the investigation continues.

The dramatic escalation highlights the growing frustration and insecurity faced by communities in the area, where agricultural leaders say they are constantly threatened without adequate protection from authorities.