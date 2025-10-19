VIDEO: Prank call at Lakeside Mall in Metairie triggers panic, no credible threat confirmed

A prank call claiming an armed suspect was inside Lakeside Mall in Metairie, Louisiana, sparked panic Saturday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded quickly and conducted a full sweep of the mall, finding no credible threat or evidence of a gunman. Authorities confirmed the incident was the result of a prank call intended to cause alarm.

The mall was not evacuated or placed on lockdown, but some shoppers reported confusion and concern as law enforcement moved through the building.

Investigators are now working to identify the individual responsible for the hoax and say charges may follow. Officials urged the public to avoid spreading false information during developing situations.