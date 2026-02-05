Video: Police helicopter crashes in Arizona during Flagstaff active shooter response

Screenshot

Video shows a police helicopter crashing in Arizona while officers were responding to an active shooter incident in Flagstaff, authorities said.

Police helicopter crashes in Arizona during Flagstaff active shooter response pic.twitter.com/nkNIzYHjh1 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) February 5, 2026

Officials confirmed the suspect has been taken into custody, and the immediate threat has ended. The circumstances surrounding the helicopter crash have not been fully detailed, including whether there were injuries or what caused the aircraft to go down.

Emergency crews secured the area as investigators began examining the crash and the earlier shooting response. Additional information is expected as authorities release updates.