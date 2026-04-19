Video shows Metropolitan Police Chief Jeffery Carroll arriving at the scene of a shooting near the Waterfront Metro station in Washington, D.C.

Video: Police Chief Arrives at Waterfront Metro Shooting Scene in DC https://t.co/zXxra9pij9 pic.twitter.com/I25fK1i9GX — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 19, 2026

Police and emergency crews secured the area as the investigation into the incident continues.

Chief Carroll, known for responding personally to major incidents, was seen coordinating efforts on the ground.

Details about the victim’s condition and the circumstances of the shooting remain limited.

Authorities continue to investigate as the situation develops.