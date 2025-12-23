Search and rescue teams have discovered debris from a plane that crashed near Ankara, Turkish authorities said.

Video: Plane Debris Found Near Ankara After Crash Carrying Libya’s Army Chief of Staff https://t.co/ehP2kmZKWc pic.twitter.com/S8VIeC24Vm — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 23, 2025

The aircraft was reportedly carrying Libya’s Army Chief of Staff, according to early reports. Officials have not yet confirmed the condition of those onboard or the cause of the crash.

Rescue operations are ongoing at the crash site as investigators work to gather more information. The situation remains developing.