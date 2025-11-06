Video: Person Dies on Track at Ashton-under-Lyne Rail Station as Emergency Crews Respond

Train services were halted at Ashton-under-Lyne rail station after a person was found dead on the tracks, according to emergency officials. Police and paramedics rushed to the scene, and rail lines were immediately shut down while responders secured the area.

Authorities have not yet confirmed details about the victim or how the incident occurred. The investigation is ongoing, and train disruptions are expected until further notice.

This remains a developing story.