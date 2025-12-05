A dramatic video shows passengers being evacuated from a Latam Airlines plane at São Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport after a fire broke out in ground support equipment used to load the aircraft’s cargo.

Video: Passengers Evacuated After Fire Erupts Near Latam Airlines Plane at São Paulo Airport https://t.co/evkQ7aJT91 pic.twitter.com/WGvhMQgaIH — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 5, 2025

The incident unfolded on the tarmac as the aircraft was preparing for departure. In the video, thick smoke can be seen rising near the cargo area while airport staff rush to move passengers away from the scene.

Fire crews quickly responded and extinguished the blaze. So far, no injuries have been reported, and officials have not confirmed the extent of the damage to the plane or equipment involved.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire. More updates are expected as new information becomes available.