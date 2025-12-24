Video: Officer Down Reported Near U.S. Capitol, Major Response Underway

A major police and National Guard response is underway on Interstate 695, about half a mile from the U.S. Capitol, amid reports of an officer down, authorities said.

Witnesses reported that the officer, who appeared unresponsive, was carried into another police cruiser and rushed to a hospital. The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been officially confirmed.

Traffic in the area is heavily impacted as law enforcement secures the scene. The situation remains developing.