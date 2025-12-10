News
Video: New Footage Shows Police Confronting Luigi Mangione Inside McDonald’s Before His Arrest
Newly surfaced video captures the tense moments before the arrest of Luigi Mangione, showing police officers approaching him inside a McDonald’s and asking for identification. The footage shows Mangione seated as officers question him, leading to the encounter that ended with his arrest.
Authorities have not yet released additional details regarding the charges or the circumstances surrounding the incident. More updates are expected as the investigation continues.