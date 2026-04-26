Video shows new footage from the red carpet moments after a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Video: New Footage Shows Moments After Shooting at WHCA Dinner https://t.co/QF6M4S335h pic.twitter.com/TJkPVXA6Wp — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 26, 2026

The scene captures the immediate aftermath as attendees reacted and security moved quickly to secure the area.

Authorities confirmed the suspect is dead, and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Law enforcement maintained a strong presence as the situation was brought under control.

The incident remains under investigation as more details continue to emerge.