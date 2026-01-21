Video: Multiple buildings on fire along Main Street in Williamsburg, Kentucky

Multiple businesses and buildings are on fire along Main Street in Williamsburg, Kentucky, prompting a large emergency response as several fire departments work to contain the blaze.

Multiple buildings on fire along Main Street in Williamsburg, Kentucky https://t.co/Ek9xEJtt29 pic.twitter.com/WTiRt0lGEL — Cedar News (@cedar_news) January 21, 2026

Fire crews were seen battling heavy flames and smoke as the fire spread through closely spaced structures in the downtown area. Authorities have not released information on injuries or the cause of the fire, and damage assessments are ongoing.

Officials said firefighting operations remain active as conditions continue to develop.