Video shows a vehicle crashing into a crowd during a monster truck event in Popayán, leaving more than 15 people injured.

Video: Monster Truck Crash Injures More Than 15 After Vehicle Plows Into Crowd https://t.co/sBxwBlyWQ8 pic.twitter.com/EKsiU1wYU2 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 4, 2026

Officials say the vehicle may have lost control due to a possible brake failure, though the cause has not been fully confirmed.

Emergency crews responded quickly to assist victims at the scene.

The incident has raised concerns about event safety measures, including barriers, distances, and technical oversight.

Authorities are expected to review protocols as the investigation continues.