Footage from a Toronto shopping mall shows a midday robbery at the Charm Diamond Centre, where a group of suspects attempted to flee the scene.

Video: Midday Robbery at Toronto Mall Ends With All Suspects Arrested https://t.co/ZZ0VGMFpyK pic.twitter.com/TNdiHFAAyN — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 23, 2025

In the video, a bystander is seen striking one of the suspects with a cane as the group ran away. Police later confirmed that all five suspects were arrested shortly afterward.

Authorities have not released further details about injuries or potential charges. The incident remains under investigation.