A football match in Tel Aviv was abandoned after chaos erupted in the stands and on the pitch. Spectators hurled smoke bombs and fireworks, forcing officials to halt the game for safety reasons.

Video: Match abandoned in Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv after fans flood pitch with smoke bombs and firework https://t.co/7EDMTLm2gJ pic.twitter.com/1s57y7IPXv — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 19, 2025

The incident occurred at Bloomfield Stadium and escalated when fans invaded the field, disrupting play. Police and security intervened as the situation deteriorated, and the match was officially cancelled due to safety concerns.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the violent scenes, with potential sanctions expected against the clubs involved. The event adds to growing concerns over crowd violence and security at Israeli football matches.