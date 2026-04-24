News
Video: Massive Tornado with Satellite Vortex Spotted Near Braman Oklahoma
Video captures a large cone tornado near Braman, Oklahoma, with a satellite tornado orbiting the main funnel.
The intense storm structure highlights the severity of the system as it moved through the area.
Severe weather conditions have been impacting parts of Oklahoma, with officials monitoring for damage and safety concerns.
The extent of any damage or injuries has not yet been confirmed.
Residents in affected areas are urged to stay alert as dangerous conditions continue.