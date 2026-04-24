Video captures a large cone tornado near Braman, Oklahoma, with a satellite tornado orbiting the main funnel.

Video: Massive Tornado with Satellite Vortex Spotted Near Braman Oklahoma https://t.co/Ghhtw9ptEz pic.twitter.com/x6G56XyOlz — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 24, 2026

The intense storm structure highlights the severity of the system as it moved through the area.

Severe weather conditions have been impacting parts of Oklahoma, with officials monitoring for damage and safety concerns.

The extent of any damage or injuries has not yet been confirmed.

Residents in affected areas are urged to stay alert as dangerous conditions continue.