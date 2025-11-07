A massive commercial building fire has broken out in the Remington area of Baltimore, prompting evacuations and a major emergency response. Aerial footage shows heavy flames and thick black smoke rising from the structure at 427 West 23rd Street.

VIDEO: Massive Fire in Baltimore’s Remington Area — Evacuations Underway https://t.co/EtvF8meMXO pic.twitter.com/BIlXbu2ijt — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 7, 2025

Fire crews are battling the blaze as it continues to burn, with the scene declared a four-alarm fire. No injuries have been confirmed, and the cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

