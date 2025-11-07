News
VIDEO: Massive Fire in Baltimore’s Remington Area — Evacuations Underway
A massive commercial building fire has broken out in the Remington area of Baltimore, prompting evacuations and a major emergency response. Aerial footage shows heavy flames and thick black smoke rising from the structure at 427 West 23rd Street.
Fire crews are battling the blaze as it continues to burn, with the scene declared a four-alarm fire. No injuries have been confirmed, and the cause remains under investigation.
This is a developing story.
