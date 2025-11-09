News
Video: Massive Fire Engulfs Entire Apartment Building in Utah County
A massive fire broke out at an apartment building in Utah County, engulfing the entire structure and prompting emergency evacuations. Firefighters responded quickly to the scene, working to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of residents.
Evacuations and Emergency Response
Authorities confirmed that all residents were evacuated safely. Fire crews are still on site attempting to control the fire, while investigators try to determine the cause of the blaze.
Impact on Community
The fire has caused significant property damage, and local officials are coordinating temporary shelter for displaced residents. Residents are urged to avoid the area as emergency operations continue.