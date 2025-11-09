A massive fire broke out at an apartment building in Utah County, engulfing the entire structure and prompting emergency evacuations. Firefighters responded quickly to the scene, working to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of residents.

Video: Massive Fire Engulfs Entire Apartment Building in Utah County https://t.co/L0GRpGfHVq pic.twitter.com/WHaQHfn3Ze — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 9, 2025

Evacuations and Emergency Response

Authorities confirmed that all residents were evacuated safely. Fire crews are still on site attempting to control the fire, while investigators try to determine the cause of the blaze.

Impact on Community

The fire has caused significant property damage, and local officials are coordinating temporary shelter for displaced residents. Residents are urged to avoid the area as emergency operations continue.