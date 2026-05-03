Video: Massive 8 ALARM fire breaks out at warehouse in Belleville, New Jersey

Video shows a massive 8-alarm fire in Belleville, New Jersey, where a large commercial building is engulfed in flames.

Video: Massive 8-Alarm Fire Engulfs Commercial Building in New Jersey https://t.co/MwDBbkh892 pic.twitter.com/3PlM0hGaOP — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 3, 2026

Fire crews from multiple departments have responded as the blaze escalated.

Heavy smoke and intense fire conditions are visible as firefighters work to contain the incident.

The cause of the fire and any potential injuries have not yet been confirmed.

The situation remains active as emergency crews continue their response.