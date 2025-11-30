Video: Mass Shooting in South Stockton: 10 People Shot, Including Children, Suspect Still at Large

A mass shooting has turned South Stockton into what witnesses described as “an active war zone,” with at least 10 people shot — including multiple children — on the 1900 block of Lucille Avenue near Thornton Road.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, several victims have been rushed to nearby hospitals. Their conditions remain unknown at this time. Authorities say the gunman opened fire and then fled the scene, prompting a massive law-enforcement response across the neighborhood.

Deputies, emergency crews, and tactical units have flooded the area as the search intensifies. Residents are being urged to remain indoors and lock their doors until the suspect is located.

Witness videos show flashing lights, chaos, and families running for safety as first responders arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.