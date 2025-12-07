A developing mass shooting incident is unfolding on Jackson Avenue in Muskegon County, Michigan, where early reports indicate 4 to 5 people have been shot, including a possible infant.

Video: Mass Shooting in Muskegon County, Michigan: Reports of 4–5 Victims https://t.co/jqp8w1KkgS pic.twitter.com/CHuZ7UE0cY — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 6, 2025

Authorities say the shooting may be connected to a home-invasion scenario, prompting a massive police response in the area. Deputies, EMS units, and multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene.

This remains a rapidly evolving situation, and details on the victims’ conditions or the suspect involved have not yet been confirmed. Police are urging residents to avoid the area until further notice.