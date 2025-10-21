Video: Man, 44, Stabbed Near Riverside Park in Manhattan; Suspects Flee Scene

A 44-year-old man was stabbed Monday night near Riverside Park in Manhattan after being confronted by up to five male strangers wearing hooded sweatshirts.

The attack occurred around 7:50 p.m. near West 138th Street and Riverside Drive in West Harlem. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and chest before the suspects fled on foot.

Emergency Medical Services rushed the man to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police said it was not immediately clear if anything was taken from the victim. The suspects remain at large.

(Source: NY Daily News)