Video shows Main Beach in Long Beach, California being cleared by police and lifeguards following reports of a possible explosive device buried in the sand.

Video: Long Beach Cleared After Reports of Possible Bomb in Sand https://t.co/BDK1R6XNCe pic.twitter.com/Bb8v35DVI0 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 19, 2026

Authorities quickly moved to evacuate the area as a precaution while specialized teams were called in to assess the threat.

Beachgoers were directed away from the scene as emergency crews secured the perimeter.

Officials have not yet confirmed the nature of the object or whether the threat is credible.

The situation remains active as authorities continue to investigate.