ICE and Border Patrol officers deployed tear gas during a raid in Minnesota after demonstrators rushed toward federal vehicles, encircling agents and obstructing their ability to move, according to video and eyewitness accounts.

Video: ICE and Border Patrol use tear gas during protests in Minnesota https://t.co/VpZBuHiBEF pic.twitter.com/eVXthTNZE1 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) January 12, 2026

Footage shows protesters surrounding enforcement vehicles as tensions escalated, prompting officers to use crowd-control measures. Authorities have not released detailed information on injuries or arrests, and the situation remains developing.