Video: ICE and Border Patrol use tear gas during protests in Minnesota
ICE and Border Patrol officers deployed tear gas during a raid in Minnesota after demonstrators rushed toward federal vehicles, encircling agents and obstructing their ability to move, according to video and eyewitness accounts.
Footage shows protesters surrounding enforcement vehicles as tensions escalated, prompting officers to use crowd-control measures. Authorities have not released detailed information on injuries or arrests, and the situation remains developing.