Video: Hurricane Melissa Destroys 300-Year-Old Church in Black River

Shock and sadness are spreading across Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa destroyed the historic St. John Parish Anglican Church in Black River, estimated to be more than 300 years old.

The centuries-old church, known for its unique architecture and cultural significance, suffered catastrophic structural damage as violent winds tore through St. Elizabeth Parish.

Images from the scene show collapsed sections of the building, shattered windows, and debris scattered across the churchyard. The iconic stone walls and roofing, which had survived generations of storms, succumbed to Melissa’s powerful gusts and pounding rain. Local residents say the loss is not only physical, but emotional, as the church served as a cornerstone of community history.

Heritage advocates and religious leaders have expressed deep concern over the destruction, calling the damage “irreparable” and urging future preservation efforts for Jamaica’s historic structures.

The church was a frequent stop for tourists, historians, and worshippers, making its loss a significant cultural blow.

Emergency personnel continue to assess the area, while parish members gather to salvage records, artifacts, and furniture where possible.

The destruction of the St. John Parish Anglican Church highlights the severe toll Hurricane Melissa is taking on Jamaica’s architecture, infrastructure, and heritage sites.

As recovery efforts begin, local officials are encouraging residents to remain indoors, avoid debris-filled zones, and follow ongoing storm advisories until conditions stabilize.