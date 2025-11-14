A major explosion has been reported inside the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar, located in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, according to local authorities.

VIDEO: HUGE EXPLOSION REPORTED INSIDE NOWGAM POLICE STATION IN SRINAGAR — OFFICIALS INVESTIGATING https://t.co/uVVCjLq7nU pic.twitter.com/vWFfLjU7Xs — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 14, 2025

The police station has recently been involved in the investigation of the Delhi blast and several other allegedly connected cases. The cause of the explosion has not yet been confirmed, and officials have not released information on casualties or injuries.

Emergency crews and additional security forces have been deployed to the site as investigations are underway.