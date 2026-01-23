Video: Historic winter storm threatens more than 200 million across 40+ U.S. states

More than 200 million people across over 40 U.S. states are in the path of a potentially historic winter storm, forecasters warned.

The massive storm system is expected to stretch more than 2,300 miles, bringing crippling snowfall, significant ice accumulation, and dangerous travel conditions across large portions of the country. Meteorologists said the storm could impact major population centers, disrupt transportation, and lead to widespread power outages.

Residents in affected regions are urged to prepare for rapidly deteriorating conditions as the storm continues to intensify.