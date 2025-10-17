Video: Hernán Damiani, 66, Leader of Argentina’s UCR Party, Dies of Heart Attack on Camera

Hernán Damiani, 66, the prominent leader of Argentina’s Radical Civic Union (UCR) party, tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack in public.

The incident occurred in front of cameras, capturing the sudden medical emergency. Damiani was widely respected for his decades-long political career and his leadership within the UCR, one of Argentina’s historic political parties.

Authorities and party members have expressed their condolences following the unexpected loss.

