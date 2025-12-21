A heavy police presence was observed at Jackson–Madison County General Hospital in Tennessee, according to video footage circulating online.

Video: Heavy Police Presence at Tennessee Hospital, No Official Deta https://t.co/HYwJSHQPLQ pic.twitter.com/NaxwbltyzG — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 21, 2025

Authorities have not released official information explaining the reason for the law enforcement activity. Police vehicles and officers were seen around the hospital as the situation remained unclear.

The incident is developing, and updates are expected once officials provide further details.