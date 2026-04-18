Video: Heavy Police Presence at STRAT Hotel Las Vegas Amid Shooting Reports

Video shows a heavy police presence at the STRAT Hotel in Las Vegas following reports of a shooting and possible injuries.

Videos from outside the STRAT and Atomic Golf. pic.twitter.com/NwtYqljdxI — Doug Roberts (@DougRroberts) April 18, 2026

Emergency crews and law enforcement responded quickly, securing the area around the hotel.

Details about the number of victims and their conditions have not yet been confirmed.

Authorities are investigating the situation as it continues to develop.

The scene remains active as officials work to gather more information.