Video circulating online shows heavy gunfire and explosions during an active situation near Niamey International Airport in Niger, according to eyewitness accounts.

Video: Heavy gunfire and explosions reported near Niamey International Airport https://t.co/IZXjLZwN77 pic.twitter.com/CIckeZgDUA — Cedar News (@cedar_news) January 29, 2026

The footage appears to show sustained gunfire and loud blasts, with observers suggesting that an aerial system may have been targeted, though this has not been officially confirmed. Authorities have not released statements detailing the cause, actors involved, or whether flights or airport operations have been affected.

Security forces were reportedly active in the area as the situation unfolded. Details remain limited, and officials have yet to confirm casualties, damage, or the nature of the incident. The situation is developing.