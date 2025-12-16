Video: Gunfire Reported at JFK Airport Terminal 8 After Off-Duty CBP Officer Discharges Weapon

Gunfire was reported at JFK Airport’s Terminal 8 after an off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer allegedly discharged his weapon following a confrontation linked to a minor traffic crash, according to officials.

pic.twitter.com/rN7hqTpHT9



Gunfire Reported at JFK Airport Terminal 8 After Off-Duty CBP Officer Discharges Weapon https://t.co/OPLvSHJJPA — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 16, 2025

Authorities say the incident began when the off-duty officer was allegedly assaulted after the crash. During the altercation, the officer fired his weapon, prompting an immediate law enforcement response inside the busy terminal area.

Police and airport security quickly secured the scene, and travelers were temporarily disrupted as officers worked to assess the situation. No official confirmation has yet been given regarding injuries, and investigators are working to determine the exact sequence of events.

Video circulating online shows a heavy police presence at Terminal 8 as officials continue their investigation. The situation remains under review, and additional details are expected to be released as authorities provide updates.