Video: Green Flames Erupt as Fire Engulfs USF Marine Science Lab in St. Petersburg

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A massive fire at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg Marine Science Lab has engulfed the facility, with green-colored flames visible.

Green Flames Erupt as Fire Engulfs USF Marine Science Lab in St. Petersburghttps://t.co/uuSZV8wbjn pic.twitter.com/xbQOFkcUpu — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 3, 2026

The unusual flame color may indicate the presence of specific chemicals or materials burning inside the building.

Emergency crews are on scene working to contain the blaze.

The extent of damage and whether there are any injuries has not yet been confirmed.

The situation remains active as authorities continue their response.