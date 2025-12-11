Video: Gas Explosion Destroys Construction Site in Hayward, California; At Least Six Hospitalized

A dramatic video captured by a Ring security camera shows the moment a massive gas explosion ripped through a building under construction in Hayward, California, triggering a large fire Thursday morning.

Fire officials confirmed that at least six people were transported to the hospital following the explosion, which occurred after workers had been conducting operations at the site. The blast completely destroyed the structure and sent flames and debris into the surrounding area.

Emergency crews quickly responded, securing the scene and battling the fire while investigators began examining a possible gas leak as the cause of the explosion. The condition of the injured has not been released, and no fatalities have been reported at this time.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident. This remains a developing story.