France has seized a sanctioned Russian “shadow fleet” oil tanker named Grinch in the western Mediterranean, near the Strait of Gibraltar between Spain and Morocco, according to reports.

Video: France seizes sanctioned Russian "shadow fleet" tanker near Gibraltar

The vessel is believed to be part of Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, a network of tankers used to transport oil while circumventing international sanctions. French authorities intercepted the ship as part of ongoing efforts by European nations to enforce sanctions imposed over Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Officials have not yet released further details regarding the tanker’s cargo, crew, or next legal steps, as the situation continues to develop.