Video shows former child actor Tylor Chase, who has been experiencing homelessness, meeting up with actor Daniel Curtis Lee, who helped secure him a hotel stay.

Video: Former Child Actor Tylor Chase Gets Help After Meeting Daniel Curtis Lee https://t.co/vcDcqIDx8y pic.twitter.com/CEpgJIEOY1 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 24, 2025

The encounter highlights a moment of support and compassion, with Lee stepping in to provide immediate assistance. The video has since drawn attention online for spotlighting the challenges faced by former child performers and the importance of community support.