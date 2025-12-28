Video footage shows the moment a helicopter went down in Hammonton, New Jersey, following reports of a midair collision involving two helicopters, according to authorities.

VIDEO: Footage Captures Moment Helicopter Goes Down in Hammonton, New Jersey https://t.co/RcjyCr7RiV pic.twitter.com/jdpxT1obVU — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 28, 2025

The visuals capture the aircraft descending rapidly before crashing, as emergency crews rushed to the scene. Rescue operations remain underway, and officials have confirmed that at least one fatality has been reported.

Authorities have not yet released further details on the victims or the cause of the crash. The incident remains under investigation.