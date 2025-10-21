A fire has broken out at the Smolensk thermoelectric power plant in western Russia following what officials describe as a Ukrainian drone attack. Emergency crews are currently working to extinguish the blaze and assess the extent of the damage.

Video: Fire Erupts at Smolensk Thermal Power Plant after Ukrainian Drone Attack https://t.co/uFYWtXIGxA pic.twitter.com/rvmIKkeyLO — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 21, 2025

Local authorities reported that several unmanned aerial vehicles targeted the facility overnight, igniting parts of the plant and causing visible flames and smoke. The full scale of the destruction is not yet known, but early statements suggest that the fire has been contained and that critical systems remain operational.

The Smolensk thermal power plant is a key component of the regional energy infrastructure, supplying electricity to a large part of the Smolensk region. Attacks on such facilities have become increasingly common as Ukraine continues to target Russian energy and industrial sites in an effort to disrupt logistics and weaken military capabilities.

Russian officials condemned the incident as a deliberate attempt to damage civilian infrastructure. They also stated that there is no immediate threat to public safety and that restoration work will begin as soon as the fire is fully extinguished.

Analysts note that strikes on energy installations carry both strategic and psychological significance in the ongoing conflict, potentially impacting regional power stability and morale. The latest attack underscores the growing reach of Ukraine’s long-range drone operations and Russia’s ongoing challenges in defending critical infrastructure deep inside its territory.

Authorities are expected to release further details once damage assessments are complete. For now, the Smolensk fire stands as another sign of how the conflict is increasingly targeting essential infrastructure far from the front lines.