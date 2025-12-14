Video: Police in Sydney, Australia, say the gunmen responsible for the deadly Bondi Beach shooting attack have been identified as a father and his son, aged 50 and 24.

Authorities confirmed the familial connection as the investigation into Sunday’s mass shooting continues. The attack at the popular Bondi Beach area left multiple people dead and dozens injured, sending shockwaves across Australia and prompting a major law enforcement response.

Video: Father and Son Identified as Gunmen in Bondi Beach Shooting in Sydney https://t.co/tUMdI4PcHE pic.twitter.com/gAQWj3vhTj — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 14, 2025

Police have not yet released the names of the suspects or detailed their motive, but investigators say the case remains active as they work to reconstruct the events leading up to the shooting. Emergency services continue to support victims and their families, while security remains heightened in the area.

Officials urged the public to avoid speculation and to follow updates issued through official police channels as more verified information becomes available.