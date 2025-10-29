Video: Extensive Damage at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay as Hurricane Melissa Hits Jamaica

Scenes emerging from Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay show extensive damage after Hurricane Melissa unleashed powerful winds and torrential rain across Jamaica’s north coast.

Extensive Damage at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay as Hurricane Melissa Hits Jamaica https://t.co/P9ltd4umM9 pic.twitter.com/8OJD1YV9fy — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 29, 2025

Video from the airport area reveals debris scattered across the tarmac, damaged infrastructure, and flooding around key operational zones, raising concerns about flight safety and airport readiness.

Airport staff and emergency teams have been working to secure equipment and assess damage to hangars, lighting systems, and surrounding facilities. Travelers reported prolonged delays, grounded aircraft, and temporary closures as authorities began evaluating the safety of runways and terminal access points.

Hurricane Melissa’s violent gusts and storm surge created hazardous conditions across Montego Bay, where trees were uprooted and roofing materials were ripped away. The airport, positioned close to the coastline, faced the full force of the storm’s outer bands.

Authorities are urging passengers to monitor airline alerts as repair crews navigate debris and restore essential operations. Weather experts warn that additional rainfall could worsen flooding, creating further disruptions through the next 24 to 48 hours.

As assessments continue, travelers are advised to remain patient, avoid unnecessary movement near affected airport zones, and comply with safety instructions from officials. The damage at Sangster International Airport highlights the widespread impact Hurricane Melissa is leaving across Jamaica’s tourism and infrastructure sectors.