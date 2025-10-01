News
Video: Explosion Triggers Partial Collapse of Residential Building in the Bronx
Emergency crews respond after an explosion partially collapses a Bronx residential building, with residents rescued and rescue operations ongoing.
An explosion rocked a residential building in the Bronx, New York City, causing a partial collapse and scattering debris into the surrounding area. Emergency crews rushed to the scene and began evacuating residents while searching for anyone who may be trapped inside.
Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the blast, and details on injuries remain unclear. Witnesses reported hearing a loud boom followed by plumes of smoke rising from the building.
The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) has urged residents to avoid the area as rescue and recovery operations continue.