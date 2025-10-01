An explosion rocked a residential building in the Bronx, New York City, causing a partial collapse and scattering debris into the surrounding area. Emergency crews rushed to the scene and began evacuating residents while searching for anyone who may be trapped inside.

Video: Explosion Triggers Partial Collapse of Residential Building in the Bronx https://t.co/1HLCY2Rtu0 pic.twitter.com/Sr0vXoXoTf — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 1, 2025

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the blast, and details on injuries remain unclear. Witnesses reported hearing a loud boom followed by plumes of smoke rising from the building.

The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) has urged residents to avoid the area as rescue and recovery operations continue.