At least seven people were killed and many others injured after an explosion struck a mosque during evening prayers at Gamboru Market in Maiduguri, Borno State, authorities said.

Video: Explosion Hits Mosque in Maiduguri, At Least 7 Killed https://t.co/7fHrT6srae pic.twitter.com/R1ieQCNWSd — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 24, 2025

Rescue operations are underway, with survivors of the blast being transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Emergency responders secured the area as investigations began.

Officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the explosion. The situation remains developing.