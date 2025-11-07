An explosion occurred at SMAN 72 Kelapa Gading in North Jakarta on Friday afternoon, sending panic through the school. Videos recorded by students show thick smoke rising from a building right after the blast.

Video: Explosion at Jakarta High School Leaves Several Students Injured https://t.co/z8YyHWiiKY pic.twitter.com/ZmJGof9k9t — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 7, 2025

At least 8 people were injured and received immediate medical assistance. Indonesian military and police have now secured the area with barriers.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, and authorities are urging students and staff to stay clear of the site.

This is a developing story.